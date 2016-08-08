版本:
Olympics-Shooting-Men's trap final results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's trap final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Josip Glasnovic (Croatia) 13 points 
2.  Giovanni Pellielo (Italy) 13

