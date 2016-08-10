版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 23:26 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Men's 50m pistol final results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's 50m pistol final result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.  Jin Jongoh (Korea)           193.7 points 
2.  Hoang Xuan Vinh (Vietnam)    191.3        
3.  Kim Song Guk (DPR Korea)     172.8        
4.  Han Seung-Woo (Korea)        151.0        
5.  Wang Zhiwei (China)          129.4        
6.  Vladimir Gontcharov (Russia) 111.0        
7.  Pavol Kopp (Slovakia)        91.4         
8.  Pang Wei (China)             67.2

