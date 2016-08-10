Olympics-Shooting-Men's double trap qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's double trap qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 1. Andreas Loew (Germany) 140 Q points 2. James Willett (Australia) 140 Q 3. Tim Kneale (Britain) 139 Q 4. Steven Scott (Britain) 138 Q 5. Marco Innocenti (Italy) 136 Q 6. Fehaid Aldeehani (Independent Olympic Athlete) 135 Q 7. Joshua Richmond (U.S.) 135 8. Hu Binyuan (China) 135 9. Khaled Alkaabi (United Arab Emirates) 134 10. Enrique Brol (Guatemala) 133 11. Vitaly Fokeev (Russia) 133 12. Pan Qiang (China) 133 13. Vasily Mosin (Russia) 132 14. Glenn Eller (U.S.) 131 15. Ahmad Alafasi (Independent Olympic Athlete) 128 16. Antonino Barilla (Italy) 125 17. William Chetcuti (Malta) 123 18. Hakan Dahlby (Sweden) 121 19. Michael Nicholson (Zimbabwe) 119 20. Hebert Brol (Guatemala) 116 21. Mohamed Ramah (Morocco) 115 22. Paulo Reichardt (Paraguay) 106
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.