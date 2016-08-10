版本:
Olympics-Shooting-Men's double trap qualification results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's double trap qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.   Andreas Loew (Germany)                         140 Q points 
2.   James Willett (Australia)                      140 Q        
3.   Tim Kneale (Britain)                           139 Q        
4.   Steven Scott (Britain)                         138 Q        
5.   Marco Innocenti (Italy)                        136 Q        
6.   Fehaid Aldeehani (Independent Olympic Athlete) 135 Q        
7.   Joshua Richmond (U.S.)                         135          
8.   Hu Binyuan (China)                             135          
9.   Khaled Alkaabi (United Arab Emirates)          134          
10.  Enrique Brol (Guatemala)                       133          
11.  Vitaly Fokeev (Russia)                         133          
12.  Pan Qiang (China)                              133          
13.  Vasily Mosin (Russia)                          132          
14.  Glenn Eller (U.S.)                             131          
15.  Ahmad Alafasi (Independent Olympic Athlete)    128          
16.  Antonino Barilla (Italy)                       125          
17.  William Chetcuti (Malta)                       123          
18.  Hakan Dahlby (Sweden)                          121          
19.  Michael Nicholson (Zimbabwe)                   119          
20.  Hebert Brol (Guatemala)                        116          
21.  Mohamed Ramah (Morocco)                        115          
22.  Paulo Reichardt (Paraguay)                     106

