Olympics-Shooting-Men's double trap semifinal results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's double trap semifinal result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.  Fehaid Aldeehani (Independent Olympic Athlete) 28 Q points 
2.  Marco Innocenti (Italy)                        27 Q        
3.  Steven Scott (Britain)                         26          
4.  Tim Kneale (Britain)                           26          
5.  James Willett (Australia)                      26          
6.  Andreas Loew (Germany)                         25

