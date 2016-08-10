版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 02:31 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Men's double trap bronze medal match results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's double trap bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.  Steven Scott (Britain) 30 points 
2.  Tim Kneale (Britain)   28

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐