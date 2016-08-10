版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 02:43 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Men's double trap final results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's double trap final result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.  Fehaid Aldeehani (Independent Olympic Athlete) 26 points 
2.  Marco Innocenti (Italy)                        24

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐