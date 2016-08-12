版本:
Olympics-Shooting-Men's 50m rifle prone qualification results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's 50m rifle prone qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.   Sergey Kamenskiy (Russia)      629.0 Q points OR 
2.   Kirill Grigoryan (Russia)      628.9 Q           
3.   Kim Jonghyun (Korea)           628.1 Q           
4.   Vitali Bubnovich (Belarus)     626.2 Q           
5.   Marco De Nicolo (Italy)        626.0 Q           
6.   Niccolo Campriani (Italy)      625.3 Q           
7.   Attapon Uea-Aree (Thailand)    625.3 Q           
8.   Henri Junghaenel (Germany)     624.8 Q           
9.   Cyril Graff (France)           624.3             
10.  Peter Sidi (Hungary)           623.3             
11.  Kwon Jun-Cheol (Korea)         623.2             
12.  Oleh Tsarkov (Ukraine)         623.1             
13.  Gagan Narang (India)           623.1             
14.  Jan Lochbihler (Switzerland)   623.0             
15.  Sergey Richter (Israel)        622.6             
16.  Ryan Taylor (New Zealand)      622.4             
17.  Thomas Mathis (Austria)        622.4             
18.  Yury Shcherbatsevich (Belarus) 622.1             
19.  Michael McPhail (U.S.)         622.0             
20.  Petar Gorsa (Croatia)          621.9             
21.  Stevan Pletikosic (Serbia)     621.6             
22.  Julio Iemma Jr. (Venezuela)    621.5             
23.  Torben Grimmel (Denmark)       621.4             
24.  Alexander Schmirl (Austria)    621.4             
25.  Yuriy Yurkov (Kazakhstan)      621.4             
26.  Cassio Rippel (Brazil)         621.3             
27.  Anton Rizov (Bulgaria)         621.2             
28.  Odd Arne Brekne (Norway)       620.9             
29.  Napis Tortungpanich (Thailand) 620.9             
30.  Cao Yifei (China)              620.8

