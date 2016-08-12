版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 22:27 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Men's 50m rifle prone final results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's 50m rifle prone final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Henri Junghaenel (Germany)  209.5 points FOR 
2.  Kim Jonghyun (Korea)        208.2            
3.  Kirill Grigoryan (Russia)   187.3            
4.  Sergey Kamenskiy (Russia)   165.8            
5.  Vitali Bubnovich (Belarus)  144.2            
6.  Marco De Nicolo (Italy)     123.6            
7.  Niccolo Campriani (Italy)   102.8            
8.  Attapon Uea-Aree (Thailand) 80.8

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐