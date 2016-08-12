版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 01:16 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Men's skeet qualification results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's skeet qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.   Marcus Svensson (Sweden)                         75 
2.   Abdullah Alrashidi (Independent Olympic Athlete) 74 
3.   Azmy Mehelba (Egypt)                             74 
4.   Mikola Milchev (Ukraine)                         74 
5.   Stefan Nilsson (Sweden)                          74 
6.   Eric Delaunay (France)                           73 
7.   Jesper Hansen (Denmark)                          73 
8.   Anthony Terras (France)                          72 
9.   Paul Adams (Australia)                           72 
10.  Mairaj Ahmad Khan (India)                        72 
11.  Keith Ferguson (Australia)                       72 
12.  Vincent Hancock (U.S.)                           71 
13.  Gabriele Rossetti (Italy)                        71 
14.  Saeed Almaktoum (United Arab Emirates)           70 
15.  Dainis Upelnieks (Latvia)                        70 
16.  Michael Maskell (Barbados)                       69 
17.  Saud Habib (Independent Olympic Athlete)         69 
18.  Andreas Chasikos (Cyprus)                        69 
19.  Frank Thompson (U.S.)                            69 
20.  Anton Astakhov (Russia)                          69 
21.  Federico Gil (Argentina)                         69 
22.  Efthimios Mitas (Greece)                         69 
23.  Ralf Buchheim (Germany)                          68 
24.  Saif Bin Futtais (United Arab Emirates)          68 
25.  Luigi Lodde (Italy)                              68 
26.  Sebastian Kuntschik (Austria)                    68 
27.  Franco Donato (Egypt)                            68 
28.  Juan Miguel Rodriguez (Cuba)                     68 
29.  Renato Portela (Brazil)                          67 
30.  Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar)                        64

