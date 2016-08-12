Olympics-Shooting-Men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Christian Reitz (Germany) 296 2. Jean Quiquampoix (France) 293 3. Pavlo Korostylov (Ukraine) 293 4. Zhang Fusheng (China) 292 5. Riccardo Mazzetti (Italy) 292 6. Oliver Geis (Germany) 291 7. Li Yuehong (China) 290 8. Leuris Pupo (Cuba) 290 9. Keith Sanderson (U.S.) 290 10. Gurpreet Singh (India) 289 11. Alexei Klimov (Russia) 289 12. Teruyoshi Akiyama (Japan) 288 13. Jorge Llames (Spain) 288 14. Ruslan Lunev (Azerbaijan) 288 15. Piotr Daniluk (Poland) 288 16. Kim Jun-Hong (Korea) 287 17. Ghulam Mustafa Bashir (Pakistan) 287 18. Roman Bondaruk (Ukraine) 286 19. Emerson Duarte (Brazil) 285 20. Emil Milev (U.S.) 284 21. Eita Mori (Japan) 284 22. Ahmed Shaban (Egypt) 278 23. Kang Min-Su (Korea) 276 24. Marko Carrillo (Peru) 272 25. Peeter Olesk (Estonia) 270 26. David J Chapman (Australia) 269
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.