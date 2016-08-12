版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 01:22 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.   Christian Reitz (Germany)        296 
2.   Jean Quiquampoix (France)        293 
3.   Pavlo Korostylov (Ukraine)       293 
4.   Zhang Fusheng (China)            292 
5.   Riccardo Mazzetti (Italy)        292 
6.   Oliver Geis (Germany)            291 
7.   Li Yuehong (China)               290 
8.   Leuris Pupo (Cuba)               290 
9.   Keith Sanderson (U.S.)           290 
10.  Gurpreet Singh (India)           289 
11.  Alexei Klimov (Russia)           289 
12.  Teruyoshi Akiyama (Japan)        288 
13.  Jorge Llames (Spain)             288 
14.  Ruslan Lunev (Azerbaijan)        288 
15.  Piotr Daniluk (Poland)           288 
16.  Kim Jun-Hong (Korea)             287 
17.  Ghulam Mustafa Bashir (Pakistan) 287 
18.  Roman Bondaruk (Ukraine)         286 
19.  Emerson Duarte (Brazil)          285 
20.  Emil Milev (U.S.)                284 
21.  Eita Mori (Japan)                284 
22.  Ahmed Shaban (Egypt)             278 
23.  Kang Min-Su (Korea)              276 
24.  Marko Carrillo (Peru)            272 
25.  Peeter Olesk (Estonia)           270 
26.  David J Chapman (Australia)      269

