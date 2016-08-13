版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 21:50 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Christian Reitz (Germany)        592 Q points 
2.   Zhang Fusheng (China)            590 Q        
3.   Jean Quiquampoix (France)        586 Q        
4.   Riccardo Mazzetti (Italy)        586 Q        
5.   Li Yuehong (China)               584 Q        
6.   Leuris Pupo (Cuba)               583 Q        
7.   Gurpreet Singh (India)           581          
8.   Kim Jun-Hong (Korea)             581          
9.   Alexei Klimov (Russia)           581          
10.  Keith Sanderson (U.S.)           580          
11.  Roman Bondaruk (Ukraine)         579          
12.  Emil Milev (U.S.)                578          
13.  Emerson Duarte (Brazil)          578          
14.  Jorge Llames (Spain)             577          
15.  Ruslan Lunev (Azerbaijan)        575          
16.  Pavlo Korostylov (Ukraine)       574          
17.  Oliver Geis (Germany)            572          
18.  Ghulam Mustafa Bashir (Pakistan) 571          
19.  Eita Mori (Japan)                570          
20.  Piotr Daniluk (Poland)           567          
21.  Kang Min-Su (Korea)              564          
22.  Teruyoshi Akiyama (Japan)        564          
23.  Ahmed Shaban (Egypt)             562          
24.  Marko Carrillo (Peru)            557          
25.  Peeter Olesk (Estonia)           553          
26.  David J Chapman (Australia)      551

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐