Olympics-Shooting-Men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Christian Reitz (Germany) 592 Q points 2. Zhang Fusheng (China) 590 Q 3. Jean Quiquampoix (France) 586 Q 4. Riccardo Mazzetti (Italy) 586 Q 5. Li Yuehong (China) 584 Q 6. Leuris Pupo (Cuba) 583 Q 7. Gurpreet Singh (India) 581 8. Kim Jun-Hong (Korea) 581 9. Alexei Klimov (Russia) 581 10. Keith Sanderson (U.S.) 580 11. Roman Bondaruk (Ukraine) 579 12. Emil Milev (U.S.) 578 13. Emerson Duarte (Brazil) 578 14. Jorge Llames (Spain) 577 15. Ruslan Lunev (Azerbaijan) 575 16. Pavlo Korostylov (Ukraine) 574 17. Oliver Geis (Germany) 572 18. Ghulam Mustafa Bashir (Pakistan) 571 19. Eita Mori (Japan) 570 20. Piotr Daniluk (Poland) 567 21. Kang Min-Su (Korea) 564 22. Teruyoshi Akiyama (Japan) 564 23. Ahmed Shaban (Egypt) 562 24. Marko Carrillo (Peru) 557 25. Peeter Olesk (Estonia) 553 26. David J Chapman (Australia) 551
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.