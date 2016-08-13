版本:
2016年 8月 14日 星期日 00:09 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Men's 25m rapid fire pistol final results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's 25m rapid fire pistol final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Christian Reitz (Germany) 34 points 
2.  Jean Quiquampoix (France) 30        
3.  Li Yuehong (China)        27        
4.  Zhang Fusheng (China)     21        
5.  Leuris Pupo (Cuba)        18        
6.  Riccardo Mazzetti (Italy) 10

