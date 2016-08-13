Olympics-Shooting-Men's skeet qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's skeet qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Abdullah Alrashidi (Independent Olympic Athlete) 123 Q points OR 2. Marcus Svensson (Sweden) 123 Q OR 3. Stefan Nilsson (Sweden) 122 Q 4. Mikola Milchev (Ukraine) 122 Q 5. Gabriele Rossetti (Italy) 121 Q 6. Jesper Hansen (Denmark) 121 Q 7. Eric Delaunay (France) 121 8. Anthony Terras (France) 121 9. Mairaj Ahmad Khan (India) 121 10. Keith Ferguson (Australia) 120 11. Azmy Mehelba (Egypt) 120 12. Anton Astakhov (Russia) 119 13. Efthimios Mitas (Greece) 119 14. Dainis Upelnieks (Latvia) 119 15. Vincent Hancock (U.S.) 119 16. Andreas Chasikos (Cyprus) 118 17. Saeed Almaktoum (United Arab Emirates) 118 18. Michael Maskell (Barbados) 118 19. Paul Adams (Australia) 118 20. Saud Habib (Independent Olympic Athlete) 117 21. Frank Thompson (U.S.) 117 22. Renato Portela (Brazil) 116 23. Ralf Buchheim (Germany) 116 24. Luigi Lodde (Italy) 116 25. Sebastian Kuntschik (Austria) 116 26. Juan Miguel Rodriguez (Cuba) 116 27. Federico Gil (Argentina) 116 28. Franco Donato (Egypt) 115 29. Saif Bin Futtais (United Arab Emirates) 114 30. Ronaldas Racinskas (Lithuania) 112
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.