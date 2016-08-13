版本:
Olympics-Shooting-Men's skeet qualification results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's skeet qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Abdullah Alrashidi (Independent Olympic Athlete) 123 Q points OR 
2.   Marcus Svensson (Sweden)                         123 Q OR        
3.   Stefan Nilsson (Sweden)                          122 Q           
4.   Mikola Milchev (Ukraine)                         122 Q           
5.   Gabriele Rossetti (Italy)                        121 Q           
6.   Jesper Hansen (Denmark)                          121 Q           
7.   Eric Delaunay (France)                           121             
8.   Anthony Terras (France)                          121             
9.   Mairaj Ahmad Khan (India)                        121             
10.  Keith Ferguson (Australia)                       120             
11.  Azmy Mehelba (Egypt)                             120             
12.  Anton Astakhov (Russia)                          119             
13.  Efthimios Mitas (Greece)                         119             
14.  Dainis Upelnieks (Latvia)                        119             
15.  Vincent Hancock (U.S.)                           119             
16.  Andreas Chasikos (Cyprus)                        118             
17.  Saeed Almaktoum (United Arab Emirates)           118             
18.  Michael Maskell (Barbados)                       118             
19.  Paul Adams (Australia)                           118             
20.  Saud Habib (Independent Olympic Athlete)         117             
21.  Frank Thompson (U.S.)                            117             
22.  Renato Portela (Brazil)                          116             
23.  Ralf Buchheim (Germany)                          116             
24.  Luigi Lodde (Italy)                              116             
25.  Sebastian Kuntschik (Austria)                    116             
26.  Juan Miguel Rodriguez (Cuba)                     116             
27.  Federico Gil (Argentina)                         116             
28.  Franco Donato (Egypt)                            115             
29.  Saif Bin Futtais (United Arab Emirates)          114             
30.  Ronaldas Racinskas (Lithuania)                   112

