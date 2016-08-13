版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 02:21 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Men's skeet semifinal results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's skeet semifinal result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Gabriele Rossetti (Italy)                        16 Q points 
1.  Marcus Svensson (Sweden)                         16 Q        
3.  Mikola Milchev (Ukraine)                         15          
4.  Abdullah Alrashidi (Independent Olympic Athlete) 14          
5.  Jesper Hansen (Denmark)                          14          
6.  Stefan Nilsson (Sweden)                          14

