版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 02:29 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Men's skeet bronze medal match results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's skeet bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Abdullah Alrashidi (Independent Olympic Athlete) 16 points 
2.  Mikola Milchev (Ukraine)                         14

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐