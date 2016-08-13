版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 02:35 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Men's skeet final results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's skeet final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Gabriele Rossetti (Italy) 16 points 
2.  Marcus Svensson (Sweden)  15

