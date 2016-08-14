Olympics-Shooting-Men's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Sergey Kamenskiy (Russia) 1184 Q points 2. Daniel Brodmeier (Germany) 1177 Q 3. Ole Kristian Bryhn (Norway) 1177 Q 4. Zhu Qinan (China) 1176 Q 5. Alexis Raynaud (France) 1176 Q 6. Fedor Vlasov (Russia) 1176 Q 7. Andre Link (Germany) 1174 Q 8. Niccolo Campriani (Italy) 1174 Q 9. Petar Gorsa (Croatia) 1174 10. Oleh Tsarkov (Ukraine) 1173 11. Milenko Sebic (Serbia) 1172 12. Istvan Peni (Hungary) 1172 13. Odd Arne Brekne (Norway) 1171 14. Serhiy Kulish (Ukraine) 1171 15. Hui Zicheng (China) 1171 16. Kim Jonghyun (Korea) 1170 17. Alexander Schmirl (Austria) 1170 18. Yury Shcherbatsevich (Belarus) 1170 19. Matthew Emmons (U.S.) 1169 20. Dane Kevin Sampson (Australia) 1169 21. Filip Nepejchal (Czech Republic) 1169 22. Toshikazu Yamashita (Japan) 1169 23. Chain Singh (India) 1169 24. Valerian Sauveplane (France) 1168 25. Stevan Pletikosic (Serbia) 1168 26. Pourya Norouziyan (Iran) 1168 27. Marco De Nicolo (Italy) 1168 28. Daniel Lowe (U.S.) 1168 29. Yuriy Yurkov (Kazakhstan) 1167 30. Jan Lochbihler (Switzerland) 1166
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.