版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 22:46 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Men's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.   Sergey Kamenskiy (Russia)        1184 Q points 
2.   Daniel Brodmeier (Germany)       1177 Q        
3.   Ole Kristian Bryhn (Norway)      1177 Q        
4.   Zhu Qinan (China)                1176 Q        
5.   Alexis Raynaud (France)          1176 Q        
6.   Fedor Vlasov (Russia)            1176 Q        
7.   Andre Link (Germany)             1174 Q        
8.   Niccolo Campriani (Italy)        1174 Q        
9.   Petar Gorsa (Croatia)            1174          
10.  Oleh Tsarkov (Ukraine)           1173          
11.  Milenko Sebic (Serbia)           1172          
12.  Istvan Peni (Hungary)            1172          
13.  Odd Arne Brekne (Norway)         1171          
14.  Serhiy Kulish (Ukraine)          1171          
15.  Hui Zicheng (China)              1171          
16.  Kim Jonghyun (Korea)             1170          
17.  Alexander Schmirl (Austria)      1170          
18.  Yury Shcherbatsevich (Belarus)   1170          
19.  Matthew Emmons (U.S.)            1169          
20.  Dane Kevin Sampson (Australia)   1169          
21.  Filip Nepejchal (Czech Republic) 1169          
22.  Toshikazu Yamashita (Japan)      1169          
23.  Chain Singh (India)              1169          
24.  Valerian Sauveplane (France)     1168          
25.  Stevan Pletikosic (Serbia)       1168          
26.  Pourya Norouziyan (Iran)         1168          
27.  Marco De Nicolo (Italy)          1168          
28.  Daniel Lowe (U.S.)               1168          
29.  Yuriy Yurkov (Kazakhstan)        1167          
30.  Jan Lochbihler (Switzerland)     1166

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐