Olympics-Shooting-Men's 50m rifle 3 positions final results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's 50m rifle 3 positions final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Niccolo Campriani (Italy)   458.8 points 
2.  Sergey Kamenskiy (Russia)   458.5        
3.  Alexis Raynaud (France)     448.4        
4.  Daniel Brodmeier (Germany)  435.6        
5.  Andre Link (Germany)        424.6        
6.  Zhu Qinan (China)           414.8        
7.  Fedor Vlasov (Russia)       403.1        
8.  Ole Kristian Bryhn (Norway) 400.4

