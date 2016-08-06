Olympics-Shooting-Women's 10m air rifle qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting women's 10m air rifle qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Du Li (China) 420.7 Q points 2. Barbara Engleder (Germany) 420.3 Q 3. Elaheh Ahmadi (Iran) 417.8 Q 4. Daria Vdovina (Russia) 417.4 Q 5. Sarah Scherer (U.S.) 416.8 Q 6. Virginia Thrasher (U.S.) 416.3 Q 7. Snjezana Pejcic (Croatia) 416.0 Q 8. Yi Siling (China) 415.9 Q 9. Natallia Kalnysh (Ukraine) 415.8 10. Olivia Hofmann (Austria) 415.7 11. Najmeh Khedmati (Iran) 415.7 12. Ivana Andjusic Maksimovic (Serbia) 415.4 13. Selina Gschwandtner (Germany) 414.8 14. Nandinzaya Gankhuyag (Mongolia) 414.8 15. Jennifer McIntosh (Britain) 414.7 16. Nina Christen (Switzerland) 414.7 17. Ziva Dvorsak (Slovenia) 414.7 18. Nikola Mazurova (Czech Republic) 414.4 19. Park Hae-Mi (Korea) 414.4 20. Fernanda Russo (Argentina) 414.4 21. Sarah Hornung (Switzerland) 414.3 22. Julianna Miskolczi (Hungary) 414.0 23. Valentina Gustin (Croatia) 413.9 24. Goretti Zumaya (Mexico) 413.9 25. Xiang Wei Jasmine Ser (Singapore) 413.5 26. Andrea Arsovic (Serbia) 413.5 27. Shimaa Hashad (Egypt) 413.2 28. Minhal Sohail (Pakistan) 413.2 29. Agnieszka Nagay (Poland) 412.8 30. Malin Westerheim (Norway) 412.2
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.