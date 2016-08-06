版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 20:26 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Women's 10m air rifle qualification results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting women's 10m air rifle qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Du Li (China)                      420.7 Q points 
2.   Barbara Engleder (Germany)         420.3 Q        
3.   Elaheh Ahmadi (Iran)               417.8 Q        
4.   Daria Vdovina (Russia)             417.4 Q        
5.   Sarah Scherer (U.S.)               416.8 Q        
6.   Virginia Thrasher (U.S.)           416.3 Q        
7.   Snjezana Pejcic (Croatia)          416.0 Q        
8.   Yi Siling (China)                  415.9 Q        
9.   Natallia Kalnysh (Ukraine)         415.8          
10.  Olivia Hofmann (Austria)           415.7          
11.  Najmeh Khedmati (Iran)             415.7          
12.  Ivana Andjusic Maksimovic (Serbia) 415.4          
13.  Selina Gschwandtner (Germany)      414.8          
14.  Nandinzaya Gankhuyag (Mongolia)    414.8          
15.  Jennifer McIntosh (Britain)        414.7          
16.  Nina Christen (Switzerland)        414.7          
17.  Ziva Dvorsak (Slovenia)            414.7          
18.  Nikola Mazurova (Czech Republic)   414.4          
19.  Park Hae-Mi (Korea)                414.4          
20.  Fernanda Russo (Argentina)         414.4          
21.  Sarah Hornung (Switzerland)        414.3          
22.  Julianna Miskolczi (Hungary)       414.0          
23.  Valentina Gustin (Croatia)         413.9          
24.  Goretti Zumaya (Mexico)            413.9          
25.  Xiang Wei Jasmine Ser (Singapore)  413.5          
26.  Andrea Arsovic (Serbia)            413.5          
27.  Shimaa Hashad (Egypt)              413.2          
28.  Minhal Sohail (Pakistan)           413.2          
29.  Agnieszka Nagay (Poland)           412.8          
30.  Malin Westerheim (Norway)          412.2

