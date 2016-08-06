版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 22:00 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Women's 10m air rifle final results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting women's 10m air rifle final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Virginia Thrasher (U.S.)   208.0 points 
2.  Du Li (China)              207.0        
3.  Yi Siling (China)          185.4        
4.  Barbara Engleder (Germany) 165.0        
5.  Daria Vdovina (Russia)     143.5        
6.  Elaheh Ahmadi (Iran)       122.5        
7.  Snjezana Pejcic (Croatia)  102.0        
8.  Sarah Scherer (U.S.)       78.6

