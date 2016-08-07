Olympics-Shooting-Women's 10m air pistol qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting women's 10m air pistol qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Vitalina Batsarashkina (Russia) 390 Q points 2. Ekaterina Korshunova (Russia) 387 Q 3. Anna Korakaki (Greece) 387 Q 4. Alejandra Zavala (Mexico) 387 Q 5. Afaf Elhodhod (Egypt) 386 Q 6. Bobana Velickovic (Serbia) 385 Q 7. Zhang Mengxue (China) 384 Q 8. Sonia Franquet (Spain) 384 Q 9. Olfa Charni (Tunisia) 384 10. Celine Goberville (France) 383 11. Zorana Arunovic (Serbia) 382 12. Jo Yong Suk (DPR Korea) 381 13. Stephanie Tirode (France) 381 14. Heena Sidhu (India) 380 15. Kwak Jung-Hye (Korea) 380 16. Viktoria Chaika (Belarus) 380 17. Renata Tobai-Sike (Hungary) 380 18. Kim Min-Jung (Korea) 380 19. Wu Chia Ying (Taiwan) 380 20. Gundegmaa Otryad (Mongolia) 379 21. Golnoush Sebghatollahi (Iran) 379 22. Eleanor Bezzina (Malta) 379 23. Klaudia Bres (Poland) 379 24. Lalita Yauhleuskaya (Australia) 379 25. Monika Karsch (Germany) 379 26. Wadha Al Balushi (Oman) 379 27. Tanyaporn Prucksakorn (Thailand) 378 28. Olena Kostevych (Ukraine) 378 29. Lydia Paterson (U.S.) 378 30. Guo Wenjun (China) 378
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.