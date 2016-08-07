版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 20:52 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Women's 10m air pistol qualification results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting women's 10m air pistol qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.   Vitalina Batsarashkina (Russia)  390 Q points 
2.   Ekaterina Korshunova (Russia)    387 Q        
3.   Anna Korakaki (Greece)           387 Q        
4.   Alejandra Zavala (Mexico)        387 Q        
5.   Afaf Elhodhod (Egypt)            386 Q        
6.   Bobana Velickovic (Serbia)       385 Q        
7.   Zhang Mengxue (China)            384 Q        
8.   Sonia Franquet (Spain)           384 Q        
9.   Olfa Charni (Tunisia)            384          
10.  Celine Goberville (France)       383          
11.  Zorana Arunovic (Serbia)         382          
12.  Jo Yong Suk (DPR Korea)          381          
13.  Stephanie Tirode (France)        381          
14.  Heena Sidhu (India)              380          
15.  Kwak Jung-Hye (Korea)            380          
16.  Viktoria Chaika (Belarus)        380          
17.  Renata Tobai-Sike (Hungary)      380          
18.  Kim Min-Jung (Korea)             380          
19.  Wu Chia Ying (Taiwan)            380          
20.  Gundegmaa Otryad (Mongolia)      379          
21.  Golnoush Sebghatollahi (Iran)    379          
22.  Eleanor Bezzina (Malta)          379          
23.  Klaudia Bres (Poland)            379          
24.  Lalita Yauhleuskaya (Australia)  379          
25.  Monika Karsch (Germany)          379          
26.  Wadha Al Balushi (Oman)          379          
27.  Tanyaporn Prucksakorn (Thailand) 378          
28.  Olena Kostevych (Ukraine)        378          
29.  Lydia Paterson (U.S.)            378          
30.  Guo Wenjun (China)               378

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐