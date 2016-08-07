版本:
2016年 8月 7日 星期日

Olympics-Shooting-Women's 10m air pistol final results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting women's 10m air pistol final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Zhang Mengxue (China)           199.4 points 
2.  Vitalina Batsarashkina (Russia) 197.1        
3.  Anna Korakaki (Greece)          177.7        
4.  Alejandra Zavala (Mexico)       157.1        
5.  Afaf Elhodhod (Egypt)           137.1        
6.  Sonia Franquet (Spain)          116.5        
7.  Bobana Velickovic (Serbia)      96.4         
8.  Ekaterina Korshunova (Russia)   73.5

