2016年 8月 8日 星期一 00:42 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Shooting-Women's trap qualification results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting women's trap qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.   Laetisha Scanlan (Australia)    70 Q points 
2.   Jessica Rossi (Italy)           69 Q        
3.   Fatima Galvez (Spain)           69 Q        
4.   Corey Cogdell (U.S.)            68 Q        
5.   Natalie Rooney (New Zealand)    68 Q        
6.   Catherine Skinner (Australia)   67 Q        
7.   Cynthia Meyer (Canada)          67          
8.   Mariya Dmitriyenko (Kazakhstan) 66          
9.   Gaby Diana Ahrens (Namibia)     66          
10.  Satu Maekelae-Nummela (Finland) 66          
11.  Ekaterina Rabaya (Russia)       65          
12.  Pak Yong Hui (DPR Korea)        65          
13.  Arianna Perilli (San Marino)    65          
14.  Ray Bassil (Lebanon)            65          
15.  Chen Fang (China)               64          
16.  Alessandra Perilli (San Marino) 63          
17.  Lin Yi Chun (Taiwan)            62          
18.  Tatiana Barsuk (Russia)         62          
19.  Jana Beckmann (Germany)         61          
20.  Yukie Nakayama (Japan)          61          
21.  Janice Teixeira (Brazil)        60

