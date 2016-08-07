版本:
Olympics-Shooting-Women's trap semifinal results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting women's trap semifinal result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Catherine Skinner (Australia) 14 Q points 
2.  Natalie Rooney (New Zealand)  13 Q        
3.  Corey Cogdell (U.S.)          13          
4.  Fatima Galvez (Spain)         12          
5.  Laetisha Scanlan (Australia)  10          
6.  Jessica Rossi (Italy)         10

