Olympics-Shooting-Women's trap final results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting women's trap final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Catherine Skinner (Australia) 12 points 
2.  Natalie Rooney (New Zealand)  11

