奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 00:42 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Women's 25m pistol qualification results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting women's 25m pistol qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.   Zhang Jingjing (China)              592 Q points 
2.   Anna Korakaki (Greece)              584 Q        
3.   Nino Salukvadze (Georgia)           584 Q        
4.   Monika Karsch (Germany)             583 Q        
5.   Antoaneta Boneva (Bulgaria)         583 Q        
6.   Jo Yong Suk (DPR Korea)             582 Q        
7.   Heidi Diethelm Gerber (Switzerland) 582 Q        
8.   Ekaterina Korshunova (Russia)       582 Q        
9.   Kim Jang-Mi (Korea)                 582          
10.  Zsofia Csonka (Hungary)             581          
11.  Munkhzul Tsogbadrakh (Mongolia)     580          
12.  Gundegmaa Otryad (Mongolia)         579          
13.  Vitalina Batsarashkina (Russia)     578          
14.  Lalita Yauhleuskaya (Australia)     578          
15.  Klaudia Bres (Poland)               578          
16.  Renata Tobai-Sike (Hungary)         577          
17.  Hwang Seong-Eun (Korea)             577          
18.  Yu Ai Wen (Taiwan)                  577          
19.  Zorana Arunovic (Serbia)            576          
20.  Heena Sidhu (India)                 576          
21.  Bobana Velickovic (Serbia)          576          
22.  Olena Kostevych (Ukraine)           575          
23.  Pim-On Klaisuban (Thailand)         575          
24.  Viktoria Chaika (Belarus)           575          
25.  Afaf Elhodhod (Egypt)               573          
26.  Stephanie Tirode (France)           573          
27.  Wu Chia Ying (Taiwan)               572          
28.  Golnoush Sebghatollahi (Iran)       572          
29.  Teo Shun Xie (Singapore)            571          
30.  Chen Ying (China)                   570

