Olympics-Shooting-Women's 25m pistol qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting women's 25m pistol qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 1. Zhang Jingjing (China) 592 Q points 2. Anna Korakaki (Greece) 584 Q 3. Nino Salukvadze (Georgia) 584 Q 4. Monika Karsch (Germany) 583 Q 5. Antoaneta Boneva (Bulgaria) 583 Q 6. Jo Yong Suk (DPR Korea) 582 Q 7. Heidi Diethelm Gerber (Switzerland) 582 Q 8. Ekaterina Korshunova (Russia) 582 Q 9. Kim Jang-Mi (Korea) 582 10. Zsofia Csonka (Hungary) 581 11. Munkhzul Tsogbadrakh (Mongolia) 580 12. Gundegmaa Otryad (Mongolia) 579 13. Vitalina Batsarashkina (Russia) 578 14. Lalita Yauhleuskaya (Australia) 578 15. Klaudia Bres (Poland) 578 16. Renata Tobai-Sike (Hungary) 577 17. Hwang Seong-Eun (Korea) 577 18. Yu Ai Wen (Taiwan) 577 19. Zorana Arunovic (Serbia) 576 20. Heena Sidhu (India) 576 21. Bobana Velickovic (Serbia) 576 22. Olena Kostevych (Ukraine) 575 23. Pim-On Klaisuban (Thailand) 575 24. Viktoria Chaika (Belarus) 575 25. Afaf Elhodhod (Egypt) 573 26. Stephanie Tirode (France) 573 27. Wu Chia Ying (Taiwan) 572 28. Golnoush Sebghatollahi (Iran) 572 29. Teo Shun Xie (Singapore) 571 30. Chen Ying (China) 570
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.