中国
2016年 8月 10日 星期三 02:49 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Women's 25m pistol semifinal results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting women's 25m pistol semifinal result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Anna Korakaki (Greece)              19 Q points 
2.  Monika Karsch (Germany)             18 Q        
3.  Zhang Jingjing (China)              17          
4.  Heidi Diethelm Gerber (Switzerland) 17          
5.  Ekaterina Korshunova (Russia)       16          
6.  Nino Salukvadze (Georgia)           14          
7.  Jo Yong Suk (DPR Korea)             12          
8.  Antoaneta Boneva (Bulgaria)         11

