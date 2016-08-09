版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 03:21 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Women's 25m pistol final results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting women's 25m pistol final result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Anna Korakaki (Greece)  8 points 
2.  Monika Karsch (Germany) 6

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐