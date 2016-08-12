版本:
Olympics-Shooting-Women's skeet qualification results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting women's skeet qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.   Wei Meng (China)                 73 Q points OR 
2.   Kimberly Rhode (U.S.)            72 Q           
3.   Diana Bacosi (Italy)             72 Q           
4.   Chiara Cainero (Italy)           70 Q           
5.   Amber Hill (Britain)             70 Q           
6.   Morgan Craft (U.S.)              69 Q           
7.   Albina Shakirova (Russia)        69             
8.   Melisa Gil (Argentina)           69             
9.   Wei Ning (China)                 68             
10.  Sutiya Jiewchaloemmit (Thailand) 68             
11.  Christine Wenzel (Germany)       68             
12.  Aleksandra Jarmolinska (Poland)  68             
13.  Chloe Tipple (New Zealand)       67             
14.  Elena Allen (Britain)            64             
15.  Andri Eleftheriou (Cyprus)       64             
16.  Danka Bartekova (Slovakia)       64             
17.  Aislin Jones (Australia)         63             
18.  Naoko Ishihara (Japan)           62             
19.  Francisca Crovetto (Chile)       62             
20.  Libuse Jahodova (Czech Republic) 58             
21.  Daniela Carraro (Brazil)         58

