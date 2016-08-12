版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 02:24 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Women's skeet semifinal results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting women's skeet semifinal result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Chiara Cainero (Italy) 16 Q points 
2.  Diana Bacosi (Italy)   15 Q        
3.  Wei Meng (China)       14          
4.  Kimberly Rhode (U.S.)  14          
5.  Morgan Craft (U.S.)    14          
6.  Amber Hill (Britain)   13

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐