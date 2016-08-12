版本:
Olympics-Shooting-Women's skeet bronze medal match results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting women's skeet bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Kimberly Rhode (U.S.) 15 points 
2.  Wei Meng (China)      15

