版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 02:41 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Women's skeet final results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting women's skeet final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Diana Bacosi (Italy)   15 points 
2.  Chiara Cainero (Italy) 14

