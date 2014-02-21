Olympics-Short track-Ahn wins men's 500m gold medal

SOCHI, Russia Feb 21 Russian short track speed skater Viktor Ahn captured a record fifth gold medal when he won the men's 500 metre final at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday.

Wu Dajing of China won silver while the bronze went to Charle Cournoyer of Canada, after Chinese world champion Liang Wenhao fell in the four-man final.

Ahn added the 500m title to the 1,000m crown he won last week to become the first short track speed skater to win five Olympic gold medals.

Ahn won his first three at the 2006 Turin Olympics competing for South Korea under his birth name Ahn Hyun-soo. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Ossian Shine)