UPDATE 1-Olympics--Short track-Ahn leads Russia to 5,000m relay gold

SOCHI, Russia Feb 21 Viktor Ahn captured a record sixth Olympic gold medal when he helped his adopted country Russia win the men's 5,000 metres short track speed skating final at the Sochi Games on Friday.

Ahn teamed up with Semen Elistratov, Vladimir Grigorev and Rusian Zakharov to win the chaotic 45-lap team event in front of a rowdy crowd at the Iceberg Skating Palace less than an hour after he won the individual 500m gold.

The United States finished second to claim their only medal in either short track or traditional long track speed skating at the Sochi Olympics.

The bronze went to China, whose team recovered from a fall on the first bend to edge the Netherlands for the last spot on the podium. (Reporting by Julian Linden, editing by Ed Osmond)