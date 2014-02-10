版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 10日 星期一 19:59 BJT

Olympics-Short track-Ahn, Hamelin to battle it out in 1,500m final

SOCHI, Russia Feb 10 Home favourite Viktor Ahn and Canadian Charles Hamelin will battle it out for gold in the men's short track 1,500 metres final on Monday.

The duo avoided the carnage that is often seen in the high-velocity sport and world champion Sin Da-woon of South Korea failed to reach the A final after losing his balance and slamming into the barriers.

The 28-year-old Ahn, who won four Olympic medals for South Korea at the 2006 Turin Games before switching allegiance to Russia and changing his name from Ahn Hyun-soo, is bidding to seize Russia's first medal in the winter sport.

He was loudly cheered by the Russian crowd in the Iceberg Skating Palace.

American J.R. Celski, who won two bronze medals in Vancouver despite almost missing the Games due to a cut leg that required 66 stitches, also made it to the A final. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by Ed Osmond)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐