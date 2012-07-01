Olympics-Skelton selected for sixth Games at 54

LONDON, July 1 Nick Skelton will take part in
his sixth Olympics after being included in Britain's equestrian
team for the London Games at the age of 54, the British Olympic
Association (BOA) announced on Sunday.
The team's Chef de Mission Andy Hunt paid tribute to the
show jumper, who also took part in the Alternative Olympics of
1980, held following the boycott of the Moscow Games.
"Earning selection to compete at your sixth Olympic Games is
a very special achievement and is a tribute to Nick Skelton's
quality, determination and consistency," Hunt said in a
statement.
"I am sure the other riders and athletes across Team GB will
learn a lot from Nick's wealth of experience."
"I'm really pleased to be selected," said Skelton, who was
fifth with the British team in Beijing four years ago. "The
horses are going well at the moment and I hope we've got a good
chance, although you never know what will happen on the day."
Scott Brash, Ben Maher and 52-year-old Peter Charles were
also selected for the event, which starts on Aug. 4 in London's
Greenwich Park.
(Writing by Matt Barker; Editing by Clare Fallon)