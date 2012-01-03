Olympic skater Johnny Weir marries boyfriend in New York

Jan 3 Former U.S. Olympic figure skater Johnny
Weir has married his boyfriend at a New York City courthouse,
his representatives said on Tuesday.
Three time U.S. national skating champion Weir, 27, and
Georgetown University Law Center graduate Victor Voronov, 28,
were married in a ceremony on Friday, said the skater's
spokeswoman Tara Modlin.
The couple, who wed in New York five months after the state
legalized same-sex marriages, plan to have a larger ceremony in
July with friends and family.
"Wedding in summer!" Weir tweeted after the ceremony. "But
all the official stuff is done now! No more livin' in sin!"
Weir, who has twice competed in the Winter Olympics, has
said that he is sitting out the 2011-12 skating season.
"I look forward to making a home for my family in Bergen
County, New Jersey, and introducing my world of glitter and
Faberge eggs to Victor," Weir said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Greg McCune)