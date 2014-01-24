版本:
中国
奥运新闻

Olympics-Skeleton-Briton Yarnold wraps up skeleton World Cup

LONDON Jan 24 British skeleton medal hope Lizz Yarnold will arrive at the Sochi Olympics as World Cup champion after clinching the title in Konigsee, Germany on Friday.

The 25-year-old, the most consistent slider on the circuit this season, could only manage ninth fastest on her first run before bad weather meant the second run was cancelled.

Yarnold, who had a string of podium places this season including wins at Lake Placid and Igls, finished 152 points ahead of American Noelle Pikus-Pace.

The two are expected to be the favourites for gold in Sochi next month. (Reporting by Martyn Herman. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
