奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 14日 星期五 21:36 BJT

Olympics-Skeleton-Men's first run result

Feb 14 Men's skeleton first run result at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday.
 Rank  Name                              Time
 1     Alexander Tretiakov (Russia)      55.95 seconds TR SR
 2     Martins Dukurs (Latvia)           56.18
 3     Matthew Antoine (U.S.)            56.89
 4     John Daly (U.S.)                  56.91
 5     Sergei Chudinov (Russia)          56.98
 6     Tomass Dukurs (Latvia)            57.03
 7     Frank Rommel (Germany)            57.19
 8     Alexander Kroeckel (Germany)      57.21
 9     Dominic Parsons (Britain)         57.23
 10    Kristan Bromley (Britain)         57.24
 11    John Fairbairn (Canada)           57.34
 12    Eric Neilson (Canada)             57.41
 13    Nikita Tregybov (Russia)          57.44
 14    Hiroatsu Takahashi (Japan)        57.53
 15    Sungbin Yun (Korea)               57.54
 16    Maurizio Oioli (Italy)            57.69
 17    Matthias Guggenberger (Austria)   57.70
 18    Raphael Maier (Austria)           57.83
 19    John Farrow (Australia)           57.84
 20    Kyle Tress (U.S.)                 57.85
 21    Sean Greenwood (Ireland)          57.99
 22    Ben Sandford (New Zealand)        58.00
 23    Alexandros Kefalas (Greece)       58.20
 24    Yuki Sasahara (Japan)             58.22
 25    Hansin Lee (Korea)                58.41
 26    Ander Mirambell (Spain)           58.58
 27    Dorin Velicu (Romania)            58.72
 SR - Denotes start record
 TR - Denotes track record

 (Compiled by Anand Basu)
