Olympics-Skeleton-Men's first run result

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
Feb 14 Men's skeleton first run result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday. Rank Name Time 1 Alexander Tretiakov (Russia) 55.95 seconds TR SR 2 Martins Dukurs (Latvia) 56.18 3 Matthew Antoine (U.S.) 56.89 4 John Daly (U.S.) 56.91 5 Sergei Chudinov (Russia) 56.98 6 Tomass Dukurs (Latvia) 57.03 7 Frank Rommel (Germany) 57.19 8 Alexander Kroeckel (Germany) 57.21 9 Dominic Parsons (Britain) 57.23 10 Kristan Bromley (Britain) 57.24 11 John Fairbairn (Canada) 57.34 12 Eric Neilson (Canada) 57.41 13 Nikita Tregybov (Russia) 57.44 14 Hiroatsu Takahashi (Japan) 57.53 15 Sungbin Yun (Korea) 57.54 16 Maurizio Oioli (Italy) 57.69 17 Matthias Guggenberger (Austria) 57.70 18 Raphael Maier (Austria) 57.83 19 John Farrow (Australia) 57.84 20 Kyle Tress (U.S.) 57.85 21 Sean Greenwood (Ireland) 57.99 22 Ben Sandford (New Zealand) 58.00 23 Alexandros Kefalas (Greece) 58.20 24 Yuki Sasahara (Japan) 58.22 25 Hansin Lee (Korea) 58.41 26 Ander Mirambell (Spain) 58.58 27 Dorin Velicu (Romania) 58.72 SR - Denotes start record TR - Denotes track record (Compiled by Anand Basu)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.