版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 14日 星期五 23:11 BJT

Olympics-Skeleton-Men's standings after second run

Feb 14 Men's skeleton standings after second run at the Sochi
Winter Olympics on Friday.
    
  Rank  Name                              Heat 2 time   Total time
     1  Alexander Tretiakov (Russia)         56.04       1:51.99
     2  Martins Dukurs (Latvia)              56.37       1:52.55
     3  John Daly (U.S.)                     56.67       1:53.58
     4  Matthew Antoine (U.S.)               56.95       1:53.84
     5  Sergei Chudinov (Russia)             57.04       1:54.02
     6  Tomass Dukurs (Latvia)               57.06       1:54.09
     7  Frank Rommel (Germany)               56.95       1:54.14
     8  John Fairbairn (Canada)              56.92       1:54.26
     8  Kristan Bromley (Britain)            57.02       1:54.26
    10  Dominic Parsons (Britain)            57.17       1:54.40
    10  Nikita Tregybov (Russia)             56.96       1:54.40
    12  Eric Neilson (Canada)                57.01       1:54.42
    13  Sungbin Yun (Korea)                  57.02       1:54.56
    14  Alexander Kroeckel (Germany)         57.36       1:54.57
    15  Hiroatsu Takahashi (Japan)           57.10       1:54.63
    16  Matthias Guggenberger (Austria)      57.12       1:54.82
    17  Maurizio Oioli (Italy)               57.27       1:54.96
    18  Raphael Maier (Austria)              57.51       1:55.34
    19  John Farrow (Australia)              57.73       1:55.57
    20  Ben Sandford (New Zealand)           57.75       1:55.75
    21  Kyle Tress (U.S.)                    58.13       1:55.98
    22  Yuki Sasahara (Japan)                58.07       1:56.29
    23  Alexandros Kefalas (Greece)          58.33       1:56.53
    23  Hansin Lee (Korea)                   58.12       1:56.53
    25  Dorin Velicu (Romania)               58.44       1:57.16
    26  Ander Mirambell (Spain)              58.72       1:57.30
    27  Sean Greenwood (Ireland)            1:05.1       2:03.10
                                               1       
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐