Olympics-LG delivers timely boost for South Korean skeleton

标题新闻：阿里巴巴董事局主席马云称公司今年对收购不感兴趣，更中意于合作
SEOUL, April 2 South Korean appliances maker LG Electronics has signed a three-year deal to sponsor the country's skeleton team ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
A powerhouse in short-track speed skating, South Korea is hoping to medal in a number of different sports when it hosts Asia's first Winter Games outside Japan and has been investing time and coaching resources to improve standards.
South Korea's Yun Sung-bin finished eighth at the world championships in Germany last month and is considered a skeleton medal prospect for Pyeongchang.
At a ceremony in Seoul on Thursday, the head of the Korea Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation Kang Sin-seong said LG's sponsorship would give the team a boost.
"I think this agreement will go a long way toward helping our athletes achieve their goal of winning a medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games," South Korea's Yonhap news quoted him as saying.
Last year, flag carrier Korean Air announced it would build bobsleighs for the national team to use at the Olympics and the skeleton team would also benefit from the company's technology. (Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.