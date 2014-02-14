版本:
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 15日 星期六 01:33 BJT

Olympics-Skeleton-Briton Lizzy Yarnold wins women's gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 14 Briton Lizzy Yarnold won women's skeleton gold on Friday.

American Noelle Pikus-Pace secured silver and Russian Elena Nikitina bronze. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Peter Rutherford)
