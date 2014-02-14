版本:
Olympics-Skeleton-Women's third run result

Feb 14 Women's skeleton third run result at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday.
    
    
 Rank  Name                              Heat 3 time    
    1  Elizabeth Yarnold (Britain)        57.91 TR     Q
    2  Noelle Pikus-Pace (U.S.)             58.25      Q
    3  Elena Nikitina (Russia)              58.33      Q
    4  Olga Potylitsina (Russia)            58.13      Q
    5  Katie Uhlaender (U.S.)               58.41      Q
    6  Maria Orlova (Russia)                58.3       Q
    7  Sarah Reid (Canada)                  58.27      Q
    8  Anja Huber (Germany)                 58.63      Q
    9  Sophia Griebel (Germany)             58.74      Q
   10  Janine Flock (Austria)               58.61      Q
   11  Marion Thees (Germany)               58.89      Q
   12  Michelle Steele (Australia)          58.76      Q
   13  Shelley Rudman (Britain)             58.82      Q
   14  Katharine Eustace (New Zealand)      58.69      Q
   15  Lelde Priedulena (Latvia)            58.73      Q
   16  Mellisa Hollingsworth (Canada)       58.68      Q
   17  Lucy Chaffer (Australia)             58.74      Q
   18  Marina Gilardoni (Switzerland)       58.77      Q
   19  Nozomi Komuro (Japan)                59.24      Q
   20  Maria Marinela Mazilu (Romania)      59.63      Q
                                                          
  Q -  Qualified                                          
 TR -  Track record                                       
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
