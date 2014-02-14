Olympics-Skeleton-Women's third run result

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
Feb 14 Women's skeleton third run result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday. Rank Name Heat 3 time 1 Elizabeth Yarnold (Britain) 57.91 TR Q 2 Noelle Pikus-Pace (U.S.) 58.25 Q 3 Elena Nikitina (Russia) 58.33 Q 4 Olga Potylitsina (Russia) 58.13 Q 5 Katie Uhlaender (U.S.) 58.41 Q 6 Maria Orlova (Russia) 58.3 Q 7 Sarah Reid (Canada) 58.27 Q 8 Anja Huber (Germany) 58.63 Q 9 Sophia Griebel (Germany) 58.74 Q 10 Janine Flock (Austria) 58.61 Q 11 Marion Thees (Germany) 58.89 Q 12 Michelle Steele (Australia) 58.76 Q 13 Shelley Rudman (Britain) 58.82 Q 14 Katharine Eustace (New Zealand) 58.69 Q 15 Lelde Priedulena (Latvia) 58.73 Q 16 Mellisa Hollingsworth (Canada) 58.68 Q 17 Lucy Chaffer (Australia) 58.74 Q 18 Marina Gilardoni (Switzerland) 58.77 Q 19 Nozomi Komuro (Japan) 59.24 Q 20 Maria Marinela Mazilu (Romania) 59.63 Q Q - Qualified TR - Track record (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.