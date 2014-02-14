版本:
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 15日 星期六 01:46 BJT

Olympics-Skeleton-Women's fourth run and overall results

Feb 14 Women's skeleton fourth run and overall
result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday.
    
 Rank  Name                             Heat 4 time  Total time
    1  Elizabeth Yarnold (Britain)         58.09       3:52.89
    2  Noelle Pikus-Pace (U.S.)            58.28       3:53.86
    3  Elena Nikitina (Russia)             58.53       3:54.30
    4  Katie Uhlaender (U.S.)              58.35       3:54.34
    5  Olga Potylitsina (Russia)           58.52       3:54.40
    6  Maria Orlova (Russia)               58.43       3:54.72
    7  Sarah Reid (Canada)                 58.15       3:54.73
    8  Anja Huber (Germany)                58.31       3:55.24
    9  Janine Flock (Austria)              58.56       3:56.03
   10  Sophia Griebel (Germany)            58.75       3:56.12
   11  Mellisa Hollingsworth (Canada)      58.15       3:56.21
   11  Katharine Eustace (New Zealand)     58.54       3:56.21
   13  Marion Thees (Germany)              58.67       3:56.23
   14  Michelle Steele (Australia)         58.69       3:56.28
   14  Lelde Priedulena (Latvia)           58.51       3:56.28
   16  Shelley Rudman (Britain)            58.86       3:56.47
   17  Lucy Chaffer (Australia)            58.49       3:56.64
   18  Marina Gilardoni (Switzerland)      58.41       3:56.74
   19  Nozomi Komuro (Japan)               58.76       3:57.76
   20  Maria Marinela Mazilu (Romania)     59.11       3:58.62
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
