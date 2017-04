ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 6 Olympic ski jumpers took their first few practice jumps on the normal hill at Rosa Khutor on Thursday.

The first 15 of the 70 athletes jumped and experienced no problems.

"Everything is running smooth and the hill is well prepared," Anders Johnson of the United States told Reuters.

The men's normal hill gold medal is decided on Sunday.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Rutherford)