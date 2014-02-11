版本:
中国
2014年 2月 12日 星期三 03:03 BJT

Olympics-Ski jumping - German Vogt wins women's normal hill competition

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 11 Carina Vogt of Germany won the inaugural Olympic women's normal hill ski jumping competition on Tuesday.

Daniela Iraschko-Stolz of Austria was second and Coline Mattel of France was third.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Rutherford)
