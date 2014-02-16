版本:
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 16日 星期日 18:05 BJT

Olympics-Snowboarding-Czech Samkova wins board cross gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 16 Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic won the women's snowboarding cross gold medal at the Sochi Olympics on Sunday.

Dominique Maltais of Canada took silver, while the bronze went to Chloe Trespeuch of France. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
