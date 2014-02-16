Olympics-Snowboarding-Czech Samkova wins board cross gold

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 16 Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic won the women's snowboarding cross gold medal at the Sochi Olympics on Sunday.
Dominique Maltais of Canada took silver, while the bronze went to Chloe Trespeuch of France. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.