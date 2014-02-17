UPDATE 3-Olympics-Snowboard cross postponed until Tuesday due to fog

(Adds event rescheduled)

By Philip O'Connor

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 17 The men's snowboard cross competition will now be run on Tuesday after thick fog in the Caucasus mountains forced Olympic organisers to postpone it on Monday.

The event will take place with a shortened format at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park at 1030 local time (0630 GMT) on Tuesday.

There will be no seeding runs and the competition will go straight to the first knockout round with riders seeded according to their world rankings.

Fog and drizzle shrouded the course on Monday morning, reducing visibility and making it highly unlikely the event would get underway as scheduled.

After several delays, conditions had not improved sufficiently and organisers decided to call off the event for the day just after 2pm local time.

"We were inspecting the course today in the morning, but I couldn't see more than 10 metres ahead," German rider Konstantin Schad told reporters.

"I guess the maximum speed we reach is 80 kmh. There is no way to compete in fog, it's much too dangerous," he said.

Safety concerns were to the fore after a slew of serious injuries at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park over the weekend.

In the worst of these, Russian ski cross athlete Maria Komissarova underwent back surgery following a serious crash in training on Saturday. (Editing by Ed Osmond)