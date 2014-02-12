Olympics-Snowboarding-World champ Gold exits after warm-up fall

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 12 World champion Arielle Gold missed the Olympic women's halfpipe competition at the Sochi Games on Wednesday after sustaining an injury from a fall in her warm-up.
U.S. snowboarding spokesman Nick Alexakos told reporters he did not know the extent of her injuries but said Gold would not compete.
Due to compete in the second qualifying heats at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park, the 17-year-old suffered a fall about 30 minutes before the competition started and announced her withdrawal after receiving medical attention.
It marks a disappointing end to the Olympics for the Gold family, with older brother Taylor failing to make the final of the men's halfpipe event on Tuesday.
America's halfpipe hopes now lie with 2002 Olympic champion Kelly Clark, who won the first of two qualifying heats. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.