2014年 2月 13日

Olympics-Snowboarding-Farrington wins women's halfpipe title

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 12 Kaitlyn Farrington of the United States won the gold medal in the women's snowboarding halfpipe at the Sochi Olympics on Wednesday.

Defending champion Torah Bright of Australia won the silver, while Kelly Clark of the United States took bronze. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
